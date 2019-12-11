Bayliss, Carl E. ¿Gene¿

Carl E. "Gene" Bayliss In the early morning hours of December 5, 2019, a quiet giant of a man died. Born on August 14, 1931, in Frederick County, Va., Gene Bayliss was the firstborn son of Vergie McFarland Bayliss and Carl Melvin Bayliss. Gene was a responsible and devoted son to his parents and a loyal brother to his siblings. After his marriage to Sarah Campbell Bayliss in 1951, he became the steady and solid foundation and teacher for his own family, especially his children, Cynthia Bayliss Frame, Pamela Bayliss Webber, and Carl E. Bayliss, II. Gene lead by example all his life, in his actions and deeds he taught his family the unbounded patience of love, the virtues of kindness and the value of work, to strive, to persevere and to be firm in adversity. Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where his good judgement and natural leadership ability saw him discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He then continued his service to Country in the National Guard and Army Reserve where, again, his strengths were seen and resulted in his receiving a direct Commission, eventually retiring with the rank of Major. He served in various command and staff positions during the dark years of the Cold War. After leaving the regular army, and while continuing his national service, Gene choose to serve Virginia and her people by becoming a Virginia State Trooper, stationed and working in Amherst, Campbell and Nelson Counties. His service to others didn't stop with the military and police, he was active in the community of Amherst, a member of the Amherst Lions Club and was a past President of that club. Returning to Frederick County after his service with the State Police, Gene turned his talents to becoming a land developer and builder where he became a trusted advisor and friend to an ever widening circle of business partners and new friends. As a man and father, Gene experienced the simple joys of a life well-lived. The companionship of his wife, the comfort of family, the satisfaction of accomplishments, pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the company of friends. He also faced the low points of life, worry when work or business was not good, the death of family members, the untimely death of a dear friend, concern for the strength of our nation, becoming a widower, facing a final battle with Parkinson's disease, a terrible, debilitating battle that he saw coming and knew at the start he could not win. Throughout his life, in his own quiet way, this good and true man helped much more than he harmed, gave more than he got and smiled more than he frowned. His final lesson to his family, his friends and his wonderful caregivers was one that exemplified faith, grace, humility and strength. May we all hope for as much.
Most Popular
-
Michael Vick will be honored at the Pro Bowl. Thousands signed petitions demanding a change.
-
Storied history of Central Virginia Training Center to come to a close in 2020
-
Liberty Christian Academy head of schools announces resignation
-
Teen accused of murdering E.C. Glass student to face trial Monday
-
Shelton, Donald Wayne
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
Affordable Multi-Surface Exterior Cleaning!Residential and Commercial Services. Our services include:-Hot/Cold Pressure Washing-Soft Washing-Graffiti/Gum Removal-Roof Cleaning-Gutter Cleaning/Brighteningand much more! (434) 420-5677www.martinva.netLicensed and Insured
Tree Work Stump Grinding Bucket Truck 75 Foot Reach Take Downs/Removal 434-665-6535
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.