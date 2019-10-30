Bailey, Vivian

Vivian Bailey, 88, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Crozet. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Franklin Bailey and her son, David Bailey. She leaves behind two daughters, Susan B. Shimp (John) and Sandy B. Hammersley (Bob); seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and numerous beloved neighbors and friends. Vivian loved flower gardens, dinner parties, being with family, traveling with Jim and her church. A graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Amherst Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 810, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

