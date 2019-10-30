Bailey, Vivian

Vivian Bailey, 88, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Crozet. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Franklin Bailey and her son, David Bailey. She leaves behind two daughters, Susan B. Shimp (John) and Sandy B. Hammersley (Bob); seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and numerous beloved neighbors and friends. Vivian loved flower gardens, dinner parties, being with family, traveling with Jim and her church. A graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Amherst Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 810, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
CloudFit Software to occupy long-vacant downtown landmark, add 139 new jobs in Lynchburg
-
James Crossing Apartments targeted for $10 million facelift in Lynchburg
-
Falwell threatens to sue journalist behind explosive report, demands retraction
-
Amherst woman found guilty for role in string of larcenies, mail thefts
-
Pumpkin patch paves road to survival for Appomattox farm
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
"Modern Professional Care with Old Fashioned Customer Service"Now offering:*pressure washing*soft house/roof washing*landscaping*lawn installation/ restoration*gutter cleaning*land clearingFree Estimates434-420-5677Licensed and Insured
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.