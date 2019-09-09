Jessie Stewart Adams, 95, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing. Born in Nelson County, October 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William Howard and Lee Gowan Stewart. Jessie had been a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was also a retired Clerk for King's Pharmacy in Amherst. She is survived by her son, Larry Adams (Winkie) of Vinton; her daughter, Lois Driskill (Michael) of Amherst; her brother, Charlie Stewart (Carol) of Grottoes; grandchildren, G.W. Falls (Terresa), Nathan Adams (Heather), Cameron Tweedy (Wayne), and Jared Adams (Annelise); great-grandchildren, Kayce Falls, Landry Adams, Rhys Adams, Hudson Tweedy, and Parker Tweedy; step great-grandchildren, Robert Lee, Robyn Miller, and Liam Lippert; a sister-in-law, Berksie Adams, and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Willie Claiborne Adams. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Ed Childress. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 7539 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
