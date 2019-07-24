Restaurants may soon become a special exception use in Old Town Madison Heights, allowing dining options in a community local officials have targeted for revitalization efforts.
The Amherst County Planning Commission during its July 18 meeting recommended approval of an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance to add restaurants to special exception uses in the Residential Mixed Use District, the zoning designation for the Old Town Madison Heights community, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
“We’ve had some interest,” Bryant said of the potential for restaurants. “We are concerned by not having this in place it may be a detriment to people pursuing this opportunity.”
Any other area or property in the county zoned residential mixed use also could have the added special exception use.
No one spoke in favor of or in opposition to the measure during a public hearing the commission held last Thursday. Special exception uses require hearings from the commission and board of supervisors during review.
A first reading of the zoning amendment is set to go before the board of supervisors during its Aug. 6 meeting. An Aug. 20 public hearing is planned for the board’s consideration.
Also last Thursday, the commission recommended approval of the county adding language in the zoning ordinance pertaining to accessory and temporary buildings. The county currently has a rule that states detached accessory buildings such as sheds cannot be closer than 15 feet to homes mainly for a property’s egress and ingress and for fire suppression concerns, according to Bryant. Many residents have hardships from the rule because they live on tight lots, he said.
“We run into this a lot. We say ‘no’ a lot,” Bryant said. “We feel like it’s a safety issue.”
The proposed amendment adds language that says if an accessory structure meets required fire separation, or if the side of the home facing the structure undergoes a fire-resistance rating, it can locate closer than 15 feet. That measure will go before the board for a first reading Aug. 6 and a public hearing Aug. 20.
In another matter, the commission voted to support a variance request by Mason Basten, who owns two buildings on Rocky Hill Road next to the James River near Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, for an expansion. The matter is set to go before the Amherst County Board of Zoning Appeals, Bryant said.
Basten acquired the property in 2008 and operates a business that builds jet boats, according to his application to the county. Expansion is needed to keep up with current production and he is requesting a variance to connect the two buildings, Bryant said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.