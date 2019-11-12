In two lines down the main hall of Amherst Middle School Monday, scores of students took a break from class to give a massive round of applause and cheers for veterans as they passed through.
“Thank you for your service,” students repeatedly said while greeting the veterans of various military branches who gathered for the school’s first Veterans Day Celebration event.
American flags adorned the school grounds, the marching band played patriotic melodies and students read essays thanking the veterans for their sacrifice in a packed auditorium. Veterans stood when their military branch was called for recognition and saluted during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells, a 26-year veteran of the United States Army who deployed to service in Iraq in 2005 to 2006, thanked the school for hosting the event and spoke of the importance of students honoring those who help protect their freedoms.
“It’s something we need to do,” Wells said.
Wells said 31 years after first signing up for military service he still remembers his drill sergeants while undergoing training, one of whom shared his last name. Deploying overseas causes a great deal of stress on families, he said as he thanked loved ones who share in soldiers’ sacrifice.
Wells praised his own wife for raising three small children for the 18-month period he was deployed while maintaining her teaching career. “How she did it I still don’t know but I want to thank her,” Wells said, adding of families allowing their loved ones to serve: “Without you, we can’t do what we do.”
While serving in Iraq, Wells was on a military transition team of 10 who worked to train 600 Iraqis. “It was an endeavor,” he said. “It was a difficult time but it was something I’ll never forget. It’s something I’m proud to say I’ve done. A lot of good friends, a lot of good memories over there.”
The strong sense of brotherhood and belonging remains, said Wells, who has served as principal of Monelison Middle School and Amherst County High School. On Monday he said he received a group text from soldiers he served with overseas and he still feels those strong bonds.
“They can’t be broken,” Wells said. “That’s what I miss.”
Students shared their thoughts of veterans they put down on paper during the ceremony, three of which were read. Sixth grader Kelly Bennett, reading from her essay, said she thanks veterans for their selflessness and putting themselves in harm’s way.
“You fought against all odds and you walked out of the flames and I deeply respect you for that,” Bennett said.
Eighth grade student Emilee Stonelake shared her thoughts of gratitude.
“We must take advantage of our freedom,” Stonelake said. “We must honor those who gave it to us.”
Principal Kelly Holmes said the school plans to make the Veterans Day ceremony an annual event and it also started a Veterans Garden. Each year the school will plant a tree in honor of a veteran and this year four will be planted during the spring season, he said.
Those trees will honor two Amherst veterans, Gregory Dayne and Jones Stanley, as well as two fallen heroes, Taylor Miller and Eric Gouldthorpe.
Dane, a 1969 graduate of Central High School, which was located in the current Amherst Middle School, recalled going to school there a half century ago in the last year Amherst schools were segregated. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he said it was an honor and a privilege to be recognized and he appreciates every day of the six and a half years he served.
Stanley, a North Carolina native who moved to Amherst County 33 years ago, is a retired rear admiral and pilot for the United States Navy who flew 88 combat missions during the Vietnam War. A former Amherst County School Board chairman, he thanked the school and students for the honor.
“If I had the opportunity to do it all over again I would do it,” Stanley said of recently retiring after a 57-year career as a pilot, including 33 years in service. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve my country.”
Miller, a former Amherst Middle School student who was born on Veterans Day in 1990, was killed in Afghanistan in June 2010 at age 19. Gatherers recognized a moment of silence in his memory. For his service he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star and he is buried at Arlington Cemetery.
Goldthorpe, a 1992 graduate of Amherst County High School and a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, died from cancer in January 2018 at age 43, spent 26 years in the military and received 24 medals. His father, William “Goldie” Gouldthorpe, a retired longtime athletic director at the high school, and his mother Pamela were on hand for the ceremony.
“It’s a great day for all of us,” William Gouldthorpe said.
Mike Henderson, chairman of the Amherst County School Board and a Navy veteran, was among veterans who stood for recognition.
“This was a really fantastic event,” Henderson said. “I’m excited to see our young people involved and getting a sense of appreciation for people who served. This was great.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
