The campaign of Christian Worth, the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House 24 seat, recently announced its voter outreach program will hold weekly door-to-door canvass launches and phone banks at its Amherst County headquarters at Second Stage Amherst.

The campaign hosted a grand opening of its headquarters at Second Stage, 194 Second St., in July. Worth, a Lexington attorney, is challenging Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, in a rematch of a special election in December to determine the House 24 representative following Ben Cline’s election to Congress last November.

B. Eli Fishpaw, a Lexington resident, also is running as an independent. The district includes parts of Amherst County.

Worth is focusing on healthcare access and affordability, increasing state funding for education, supporting local businesses and farmers, investing in clean energy, promoting workforce development and expanding rural broadband, according to a news release.

“I made opening a campaign office in Amherst a top priority because I’m running to represent the entire district,” Worth said in the release. “We chose a central location that’s accessible for our volunteers, supports our voter outreach efforts and is a welcoming space for everyone in the community to learn more about the campaign and how they can take action.”

Regular office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday with expanded hours to be announced through the campaign’s website and Facebook page, according to the release.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Contact Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551 or jfaulconer@newsadvance.com.

