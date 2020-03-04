A year after Waukeshaw Development, Inc., finalized purchase of the Winton golf course and country club in Clifford, its owner, Dave McCormack, said the company is moving ahead with the second phase of plans for the 286-acre site.
“This year has been about resetting, reorganizing and getting back on track,” McCormack told a crowd of several dozen people who attended a gathering at Winton Farm’s tavern Feb. 26.
The Petersburg company bought the property from Amherst County, which owned it for just more than 50 years through a land donation, for $800,000 and has continued running the club and 18-hole golf course as Winton Farm. McCormack said to date the company has invested about $600,000 in improvements to the property and a major component of Phase 2, which is underway, is getting the historic manor house and a pool house on site to have livable spaces.
“What we want to do is have people stay overnight here,” McCormack said, later adding: “There’s no reason we shouldn’t have weddings out here all the time.”
He said the rental units could be up and running within the next three months. Other improvements McCormack announced that drew applause from gatherers were planned upgrades to the golf course’s cart paths and making it easier to navigate the greens.
One attendee said he believes improving the cart paths will bring in more “outside play,” a term for non-members using the course.
“It’s a bouncy ride out there,” McCormack said. “It’s an investment we want to make.”
Another major announcement McCormack shared — to the delight of some of those gathered — is Winton will not host the Amherst County Fair this year. County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the Winton site on Virginia 151 would be an ideal spot for the fair, which has drawn thousands to Amherst the past two summers, because of its shade and topography that could reduce the need for bus transportation from parking sites.
McCormack said he has agreed to partner with the county on its ideas but after recently meeting with the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, an entity charged with organizing the fair, the decision was made for this year at least to not hold the event at Winton. He said he was concerned about potential effects to the grounds.
“It just didn’t make sense,” McCormack said about Winton hosting the fair this year. “It was a square peg in a round hole.”
For the past two years the fair has been held on a field on Sweet Briar Drive near Stage Road and U.S. 29 Business. McCormack said he is working with the county on potential alternate arrangements in the future.
Some attendees said they couldn’t see how Winton’s grounds could host the major event without sustaining some damage and questioned if many area residents would come that far north to take part.
McCormack said now that Winton Farm has gone through a “stabilization” period he wants to market the site more so people can know it’s open and he wants people to come in.
Some have the wrong impression the site had closed and McCormack wants to ensure the community the site has momentum, is planning multiple enhancements and is “getting back to having fun.”
“I think Winton is amazing and I’ve only been here a year,” McCormack said. “We are here, we are financially solvent, things are working and we’re really excited about the future.”
The company also poured in resources to fix up the site’s pool and is looking forward to a new season opening on May 22.
Cameron Blair, the course’s pro shop manager, said in the past year many people have called with questions about the course and it’s getting more attention from non-members. “I would say it’s almost doubled,” Blair said of the outside play.
The course is home to Amherst and Nelson’s high school golf teams and Winton also hosts kids’ camps annually. “We want to get a lot more younger kids in here,” Blair said. “We just to have to spark the interest there.”
McCormack said he envisions possible mountain biking trails and car shows as ways to draw in crowds.
In May 2019, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved a planned unit development zoning district for Winton Farm, which designates the property’s land use as a retail/business expansion area, a residential area, a golf/open agricultural area and space for a county fairground. A site plan attached with the zoning shows 235 acres, or roughly 84% of the property, would remain open space while 28.2 acres would be targeted for business use and 18 acres slated for residential. McCormack has said any planned development on site would complement Winton’s rural atmosphere and make use of current structures.
Waukeshaw Development also is restoring the former mill on Union Hill Road in Amherst into a new brewery and restaurant, which McCormack said is targeted to open later this year.Bob Baxter, a Winton member who served as the last president of the former nonprofit corporation that ran the property on the county’s behalf prior to the sale to Waukeshaw Development, attended the Feb. 26 meeting and said he is pleased with Winton Farm’s progress in the past year.
Kathy Beck, an Amherst County resident, said she’s enjoyed golfing there in recent months and loves the scenic beauty and views of the ponds and ducks while taking up the sport. “I’m retired now and I’m enjoying it thoroughly,” Beck said.
McCormack also touched on his excitement for solar panels installed at Winton that he said are cutting down on the electric costs, as well as the property’s potential to house a retirement community. County officials have said such an attraction is much needed and could make Amherst more of a draw regionally, including neighboring areas of Nelson and Lynchburg.
“If there’s a market for it, we will do it,” he said of plans possibly including a retirement center.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
