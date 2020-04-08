Amherst County residents struggling with inadequate internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic have options at numerous locations.
Free WiFi access is available in the parking lot of the Monroe Community Center just off U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, county officials have announced. A password isn’t needed and users will need to accept a disclaimer before accessing the internet.
The free WiFi is a joint effort between the county’s government and Amherst County Public Schools to provide online access for those needing it for schoolwork, applying for employment or conducting business, according to the county.
The Amherst and Madison Heights public libraries, like the Monroe Community Center, are closed to the public due to the virus but also are continuing to provide free WiFi access in those parking lots. The WiFi can be accessed any time of day, seven days a week.
Amherst County Public Schools also said on its official Facebook page it recognizes the lack of reliable internet connectivity is a concern for many residents. The school system recently started drive-up internet service at the following locations:
- Amherst County High School – back parking lot
- Amherst Middle School – front parking lot
- Monelison Middle School – student drop off area in front of the building
- Amherst Elementary School – student drop off area/gym parking lot
- Elon Elementary School – bus loading area near main office
- Temperance Elementary School – bus loading area.
The user name at the schools’ locations is ACPS-Guest and password is welcome029. Login information also is posted in the windows of the schools.
ACPS monitors internet communications on its servers and users may be blocked from certain sites. The division asks residents to responsibly use the resource.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
