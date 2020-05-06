When Summer Hensley came up just a second or two short of a longtime goal of qualifying for state competition in outdoor track last year, her frustration subsided.
“There is next season,” the Amherst County High School senior told herself.
The once comforting thought, a phrase commonly spoken in sports fields and arenas throughout the nation, suddenly and harshly became a mute point when the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, closed down schools and shuttered the spring sport season in March.
The feeling was surreal, and the following weeks of isolation from her classmates made it more difficult to stay motivated without others to run with, she said.
“It’s just kind of crazy. We didn’t know it was possibly the last time we’d see each other,” she said of life as usual coming to a halt at ACHS. “I felt sort of directionless. I had to come up with a new goal.”
Her aspiration now is preparing to run a 13.1-mile half-marathon as soon as she gets the opportunity. She embraces a quote from her favorite athlete, Kenya long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s record holder in the marathon: “100% of me is nothing compared to 1% of the whole team.”
“I just sort of have come to peace with it now,” Hensley said of coping with the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus. “It’s rough, but it helps to know everyone is having to go through it and to know we are doing it for a reason. I don’t like to be ordered around, but I know it’s for a good cause.”
Amherst County High’s Class of 2020 is dealing with challenges like no other student body before. They have missed out on their prom, various senior night events, ceremonies, personal triumphs on the field and other special moments.
Chase Smith, a senior who has sang in the Amerechos show choir her four years, recalled the group winning a competition at Thomas Dale High School in Chester and later finding out schools were closed for the reminder of the year with two major performances remaining.
“We were all devastated,” Smith said. “We were talking about how we came in first, we went out on a high note, but felt robbed of the last two experiences.”
Missing out on the May 16 prom especially stings, she said.
“All of my friends would not stop talking about it,” she said of the much-anticipated event. “It was one last hurrah, one last party. We had been planning for it since senior year started.”
Despite the disappointment, she is striving to stay positive while at home.
“For me, I just try to find something new to do each day,” Smith said. “Some days I paint, sometimes I spend time with my dog, Peyton, and be active as much as possible. I try not to be a homebody … it’s hard for me to do because I’m very extroverted. Not being around my friends is hard to do but I’m doing my best and learning as I go.”
‘We’re all just kind of waiting’ Senior Caroline Branham also had excitement for her part as a nun in the spring musical ‘Sister Act’ that was called off, and bought her prom dress in December. “My friends and I have been talking about it months upon months,” Branham said.
The seniors in the theater program are a tight knit group and not sharing the final show was painful, she said. “We’ve all been together for so long. It’s very bittersweet,” she said of the end of her theater experience at ACHS.
While students are keeping in touch with friends from a distance by phone, social media and online, Branham said she misses interacting with her teachers and administrators in person. The relationships are close, she said while describing how assistant principal Joey Crawford taught her in ninth grade and was a chaperone on a past field trip to Europe.
“This was the time I really wanted to go to school,” Branham lamented of missing out on the senior year home stretch.
Smith, who will attend Old Dominion University with plans to major in communications and minor in music, said she cherishes memories fresh in her mind from singing on stage as an Amerecho and editing the school newspaper. “Just being on stage and being my most authentic self, I’m in the best mood,” she said of her love for show choir, which she describes as a big happy family. “I want to keep on pursuing music some way.”
Hopeful for memorable experiences to share in some way with her classmates for graduation amid such uncertainty, Smith said Principal Derrick Brown made the year feel special while it lasted and built a close connection with the students.
“He even did a tailgate for seniors – that was really fun,” Smith said. “My senior year was amazing because of him. He made sure everything was perfect for us.”
Branham was working at Rehab Associates of Central Virginia in Amherst, where she had interned since January as a technician prior to the state’s lockdown, and plans to major in human nutrition, food and exercise at Virginia Tech.
Even if it’s pushed into summer months, she’s hopeful for the time the seniors can reunite in person. She also is optimistic of a meaningful graduation experience in some form.
“We all worked so hard,” Branham said.
The pause has been tough and her older sister, Kendall, a 2016 alumna of ACHS who is set to graduate from the College of William and Mary this year, in seeking closure to her experiences, Caroline Branham said.
“We’re all kind of waiting,” she said.
Hensley, who remains active on the Lancers Tech Club, plans to help record video lessons with teachers while maintaining social distancing. The crisis reminds her of the April 2018 tornado that devastated portions of Amherst County and led to an outpouring of community outreach in helping the affected residents recover.
Hensley recalls going to her English teacher’s house, which received heavy damage from the tornado, to help with the cleanup and how students took part in rallying for recovery. She believes the Amherst community will weather this storm as well.
“I see a lot of the same things happening right now and that’s awesome to witness,” she said of community spirit in hard times.
Hensley hopes to major in electrical engineering and mathematics at Virginia Tech and is hopeful to get the opportunity for closure to her ACHS experience down the road.
“There are a lot bad things happening right now, but there’s some good,” she said of coping with the pandemic.
Empty hallways, full spirits Without school in session, David Pugh, a member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said he has found himself involved much more than usual in his children’s learning in the evening.
One silver lining to not lose sight of in such difficult times is families are spending more time together, Pugh said.
He feels for the teachers, students and families who can’t be together during such an exciting time of the school year and appreciates what educators do a daily basis.
“It’s definitely stressful, and I’m glad I’m not a teacher,” Pugh said.
Nearing the end of his first year at the helm of ACHS, Brown said he misses the students and the biggest adjustment educators have made is the mindset to best support them without their physical presence.
“A school without students in the hallways is like an art gallery without art,” Brown said. “Our students are the reason we get up in the morning. They fuel our passion and drive our decisions.”
Teachers and staff have been creative in designing lessons for students at home in finishing out the year. “I know we will recover from this crisis and we will learn together again,” Brown said. “Things may look different on the other side, but we will overcome every obstacle together.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
