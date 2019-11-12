Water and sewer rates for Amherst County Service Authority customers are slated for planned increases starting Jan. 1.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which serves as the authority’s board of directors, has authorized a public hearing for its Nov. 19 meeting to allow residents to weigh in on the proposed changes.
The rate for for 100 cubic feet of water metered is set to increase from $4.98 to $5.35 while the same rate for sewer is set to jump from $7.32 to $7.94. Other planned increases apply to connection fees and charges and availability charges. A full description of the proposed ordinance is available on the county’s website, www.countyofamherst.com, under the “Recent News” section.
Bob Hopkins, service authority director, said the rate increases are needed to keep up with inflation, maintain infrastructure and extend services. First established as the Madison Heights Sanitary District in 1936, the authority has lines and equipment many decades old that need rehabilitating or replacing, he said.
This year the ACSA completed a project to rehabilitate sewers in Old Town Madison Heights, along with other infrastructure work in that vicinity, and expects to complete another old water main replacement before the end of 2019, according to Hopkins.
The authority also is extending water lines to provide services to more residents of Madison Heights and surrounding areas to facilitate new development, including the old Phelps Road school that Waukeshaw Development, Inc., of Petersburg, is working to convert into 42 market rate apartments, Hopkins said.
The ACSA is also extending sanitary sewers into developed areas where homes are on drain fields so sewers will be in place when those fail, he said. The authority is working on a project for a sewer extension in the Lakeview Drive area to get sewers in that area and replace a private sewage pump station that occasionally fails and overflows, creating a nuisance and a public health hazard, Hopkins said.
The authority also is working with a developer to extend sewers to facilitate a project close to Dixie Airport Road, which will help in business expansion, as well as sewer extensions in the Westbriar and Ivanhoe neighborhoods, according to Hopkins. Other reasons for the planned rate increases are the effect of debt service obligations on loans, paying for state and federal government-mandated testing of water and sewer systems and a continued drop in revenue from the ongoing closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility on Colony Road in Madison Heights, Hopkins said.
CVTC is set to close in mid-2020 and historically has been the authority’s single largest water and sewer customer and revenue source. Hopkins said the ACSA raises rates “modestly” each year to prevent occasional large increases from catching up to needs and this practice is better for residents, especially low- and fixed-income households, whom he described as a substantial percentage of customers.
For 2020, rate increases of 7.4% for water and and 8.5% sewer are recommended because of a $1 million debt the authority must incur next year to be paid off over the next two decades, Hopkins said.
ACSA has not raised new service connection fees since 2015 in the interest of promoting development, he said.
“We try to keep our fees competitive with our neighbor counties, for that purpose, but [a 2019 study] found that our fees were getting lower than we prefer compared to those counties, so we want to institute modest increases to get ACSA closer to our neighbors, though our fees will remain lower than theirs,” Hopkins said. “Modest adjustments to those fees also help keep rates as low as possible for our water and sewer customers.”
According to the county, the impact of the proposed rate increases on residential water customers, using the utility-wide average of 120 gallons per day, would yield an increase of $1.85 a month and $4.10 for residential sewer customers.
The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
