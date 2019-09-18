U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Va., and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will attend Founders’ Day at Sweet Briar College on Friday, Sept. 20, along with Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring and Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Jewel Bronaugh.
The visit comes on the heels of significant investments the college has made into its agricultural enterprises, including two vineyards, an apiary, a 20-acre wildflower meadow for pollinator habitat and a 27,000-foot greenhouse.
Warner and Perdue will be on campus from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 for an invitation-only agriculture roundtable and tour of the college’s agricultural operations, as well as the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Sweet Briar’s greenhouse. Ring and Bronaugh also will attend Founders’ Day Convocation at 3 p.m. Ring will give the keynote address.
The roundtable discussion at noon in Mary Helen Cochran Library’s Reading Room will include local officials and area farmers, as well as members of the college’s leadership and faculty and students from the college’s environmental science program. President Meredith Woo will preside, with Ring moderating the panel.
A private tour of the college’s vineyards and apiary with Director of Agricultural Enterprises Nathan Kluger at 1 p.m. will be followed by the day’s highlight: the ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 1:45 p.m. at the greenhouse, located behind the Fitness and Athletics Center.
The annual Founders’ Day Convocation at 3 p.m. in Murchison Lane Auditorium in the Babcock Fine Arts Center is followed at 4 p.m. by the traditional walk to Monument Hill, where students, faculty and staff will lay daisies on the founders’ graves. A short service will be held at the monument.
Other Founders’ Day events include a sunrise walk to the Slave Cemetery at 7 a.m., a community dinner for Sweet Briar students, faculty, staff and alumnae, and a book signing with alumna and author Anna Chao “Chips” Pai, a 1957 graduate of Sweet Briar, at 7 p.m. A complete schedule for Founders’ Day is available at sbc.edu/founders-day.
For more information, contact Rachel Pietsch at rpietsch@sbc.edu.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.