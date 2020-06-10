A virtual town hall on the future of public education in the era of COVID-19 and its many effects brought forward questions and much citizen input for Amherst County Public Schools officials to digest as they work on a plan to return to full operations.
The hourlong meeting was held online June 4. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division’s top priority is ensuring safety among students and Amherst schools has to abide by state restrictions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
Arnold said if the school system doesn’t take care of students’ emotional needs above all else academics is not going to prove successful. While awaiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s outline for reopening schools that was set for June 8, the details of which were not available at press time, Arnold said social distancing, student and staff screening, cleaning, hygiene and face coverings are among the new normal to come with students returning to school settings.
In a typical full class, 20 to 24 students are bunched together and keeping them six feet apart will affect that setup.
“You have to prepare yourselves with the understanding the classroom is going to look different,” Arnold told participants.
Educators will have to maximize space and class times for students, Arnold said. He added students may not be in school together all at the same time.
Temperature-taking, hand-washing stations and disinfectants also are likely to be in place.
“We know whatever plan we go with will affect all of Amherst County,” Arnold said. “Therefore it’s important for the county to participate … we want to hear what everyone says.”
Arnold said he understands emotions are high after a stressful three months and the worries, fears and concerns are important to know. The start date for the new school year under normal circumstances is Aug. 12, which may be affected, he said.
In one breakout room, among many held during the meeting after Arnold’s initial address, questions included how the division can accommodate keeping students, particularly elementary-age children, six feet apart, how transportation and getting everyone in and out of schools will play out and where students will go when they are not in school. Some said they want their children back in school while others expressed worries of a second wave of the virus striking in the future and closing schools again.
Tobey Thurston, mother of a recent Amherst County High School graduate who substitute teaches, said she knows the daily importance of schools for children.
“It’s food, it’s a hug, it’s security, it’s a friendly face,” Thurston said. “I would be all for business as usual, which I know is impossible.”
When asked what support the division can provide to help children, a major need expressed is high-speed Internet. Several spoke of the barriers they face to having such service.
“Reliable internet, that’s a challenge,” Central Elementary School Principal Derek Adam said while facilitating one of the breakout rooms.
Arnold has said the division is partnering with a company for an end goal of providing internet access for every family in Amherst County regardless of where they live.
Arnold said the goal is to bring a plan for returning to school before the Amherst County School Board in July.
“We are going to be working hard to come up with the very best plan,” he said.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
