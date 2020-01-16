Amherst Grad

Amherst County High School graduates laugh during a ceremony at the Vines Center on Friday May 25, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.

Amherst County High School's graduation will not be held in the Vines Center at Liberty University due to construction at the venue this spring. 

The high school's graduation proceedings have been held at the indoor arena in Lynchburg for more than a decade. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the high school was notified Wednesday the Vines Center would not be available for the school's 64th commencement.

"They are working with us to find a suitable alternative venue for us on the Liberty campus," Arnold said in an email Thursday. "Of note, the date and time of graduation remains unchanged. We have notified seniors and their families and will provide more information as it becomes available."

The graduation ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23. 

In a Wednesday news release, Lynchburg City Schools said the district was informed by the university the Vines Center will be under construction beginning in April and unavailable to host graduation for the division's two high schools in May. 

Liberty University said in a news release Wednesday the center will receive a new roof that will better match the campus architecture.

University Vice President of Major Construction Dan Deter said work on the new Vines Center roof will start this spring, but a major part of the construction will take place this summer with the goal of completing it at the same time the Liberty Arena is scheduled to open in the fall. Crews will work solely on the roof, without disturbing the interior.

Liberty University's Vines Center was constructed in 1990.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

