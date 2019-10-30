The Amherst chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its 9th annual Veterans Day ceremony at Ascension Episcopal Church in Amherst at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12.
A complimentary turkey and trimmings luncheon will be served to veterans and their families in the church fellowship hall following the ceremony.
The ceremony will include words from local Amherst county and town officials, the singing of the National Anthem, music from Amherst High School students, a tribute to veterans and a wreath presentation, according to the program.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children.
Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
With more than 165,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.
For more information visit www.DAR.org.
— From staff reports
