Kenneth C. Martin, Halifax Residency administrator, was recently named assistant district administrator for maintenance for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg District, which includes Amherst and Nelson counties.
In his new role, Martin will oversee an annual budget of more than $130 million and will be responsible for delivering the structure and bridge, traffic engineering, pavement, maintenance, equipment shop and emergency response program for the district’s ten counties and nearly 15,000 lane miles of state-maintained highways.
Martin began his VDOT career in 1977 as an equipment operator at the Volens Area Headquarters, Halifax Residency. Over the last 40 plus years, he has worked his way through various positions of greater responsibility and leadership, including serving as the maintenance operations manager for Charlotte and Halifax counties from 2007 to 2010, the Halifax Residency maintenance manager from 2011 to 2012 and the Halifax Residency administrator from 2012 to present.
In announcing Martin’s new role, Christopher L. Winstead, Lynchburg District engineer, said in a statement: “Kenneth’s vast knowledge of maintenance, specifically in the Lynchburg District, is a major asset to our program and our customer base. He knows this area and understands what is needed to ‘Keep Virginia Moving’.”
