The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts in Amherst has announced Joy Peterson Heyrman, executive director, will be stepping down from her position Aug. 31.
“VCCA has been moved forward by the tremendous work done by Joy during her tenure,” said Quinn Feldmann Graeff, president of VCCA’s board of directors, in a news release. “We are grateful for her many contributions to VCCA: the refresh of the Langhorne Residence, the renovation of the Studio Barn kitchens, the strengthening of our communications, and expanded Annual Giving program and annual fundraising event, as well as her leadership of a comprehensive strategic planning process that will chart our path forward. She has been a passionate advocate for our mission, and I know she will continue to be.”
Heyrman described VCCA, located on San Angelo Drive in Amherst as an extraordinary organization and she has been inspired by fellows’ talent, staff’s passion and the board’s commitment. “It has been an honor to be involved in the life of this fantastic community,” she said.
Kevin O’Halloran, treasurer of VCCA’s board, has been appointed as interim executive director and will work closely with Deputy Director Sheila Gulley Pleasants, VCCA staff and the board, according to the release.
O’Halloran has broad management and development experience in the nonprofit sector, most recently as executive director of Charlottesville Opera, according to the release.
“VCCA is a tremendous asset for artists in Virginia and beyond,” O’Halloran said. “I am pleased to be in a position to help VCCA in making this transition, and I look forward to working with Joy Heyrman and the board as we do so.”
