UPDATE: According to Sweet Briar College's website, the event has been postponed due as part of the college's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier: Sweet Briar College is hosting a New York Times bestselling author and a classicist, scholar and MacArthur Fellow on March 18. Madeline Miller, author of the novel “Circe,” and professor Emily Wilson, the first woman to translate “The Odyssey” into English, will give a special joint presentation and reading from their respective works.
The literary event is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Murchison Lane Auditorium at the Babcock Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the publica and guests are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite, keyword: Sweet Briar.
Miller’s novel, which is being adapted into a miniseries on HBO Max, places Circe — an artist and witch who has a small cameo in “The Odyssey” — at the center of her own story. “
Wilson’s translation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” brings new life and a female perspective to the ancient epic poem. She adapts his musical regularity and dramatic pace to the more common English poetic form of iambic pentameter and allows the characters to emerge in a more fully rounded, illuminating and human way. Wilson also wanted to call attention to the ways that prior translations smoothed over harsh social realities, such as the existence of slavery in ancient Greece.
- From Staff reports
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
