The Amherst County Public Service Authority has closed the public area of its office on Phelps Road in Madison Heights until further notice.
Amherst County also has announced its commissioner of the revenue and treasurer offices will close to the public from Monday through Friday and will serve the public through phone and email service. For those offices' contact information, visit the county's website at www.countyofamherst.com.
The authority, which provides water and sewer service to some residents and businesses, is putting the measure in place to implement social distancing due to the coronavirus. "This has no effect on ACSA's continued efforts to provide all our water and sewer customers services as normal; ACSA is not closing and all staff will be working," a statement on the county's website said.
The authority asks that water and sewer bill payments be made by cash, check or money order in an envelope and placed in a slot on the front left side of the building, below the No. 113 sign.
For more information, call (434) 845-1605 during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the county's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.