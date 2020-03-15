Cline addresses Mueller report, immigration at Amherst town hall

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th speaks to residents at an Amherst County Town Meeting on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club. 

U.S. Rep. Cline has postponed planned town halls, according to a news release from his office. It cites federal recommendations brought on by the spread of the coronoavirus.

PREVIOUSLY: 

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, is hosting a town hall meeting Monday at the Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club in Amherst County.

The meeting is 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the club, located at 115 Bruner Road, Monroe. In order to accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, Cline has rotated all of his town halls between morning, lunch and evening meetings. A previous town hall Cline held in the same building last May was held in the evening.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Amherst County next week,” Cline said in a statement issued March 9. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Amherst County residents and better take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on “Amherst County Town Hall” event. Amherst County residents will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

