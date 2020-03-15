U.S. Rep. Cline has postponed planned town halls, according to a news release from his office. It cites federal recommendations brought on by the spread of the coronoavirus.
PREVIOUSLY:
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, is hosting a town hall meeting Monday at the Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club in Amherst County.
The meeting is 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the club, located at 115 Bruner Road, Monroe. In order to accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, Cline has rotated all of his town halls between morning, lunch and evening meetings. A previous town hall Cline held in the same building last May was held in the evening.
“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Amherst County next week,” Cline said in a statement issued March 9. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Amherst County residents and better take their views to Washington.”
Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on “Amherst County Town Hall” event. Amherst County residents will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.
— Justin Faulconer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.