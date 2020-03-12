UPDATE: Sweet Briar College announced Thursday it is moving to remote teaching and learning until April 17, the end of its 12-week session.
"This has been a difficult decision, but the health of our students and community is our top priority," Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said in a statement.
Classes will be suspended on March 16 and March 17 so that faculty can prepare to shift their teaching. Remote classes will resume on Wednesday, March 18. All students will be contacted by Dean Teresa Garrett regarding how the remote teaching and learning will work.
Students who are currently on campus are asked to return home, if they have the means to do so. Students who have been away from campus for spring break, are asked to remain off campus. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
All college events are suspended until further notice.
"We continue to evaluate large events like graduation and reunion," Woo said.
More information can be found on the school's website at www.sbc.edu/covid-19.
Earlier: Sweet Briar College and Amherst County Public Schools are responding to the threat of COVID-19 on their websites, including offering health tips and question-and-answer responses to questions about the disease.
The college and division are following the guidance of state and local health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and are monitoring the rapidly changing situation.
"At this time, the risk of contracting the illness is low and there is no need to restrict visitors to campus," a post on Sweet Briar's website said around 1:50 p.m Thursday. However, beginning March 15, the back gates to the Amherst campus will close and all visitors are advised to use the front gate and may be asked to sign in.
Some SBC campus events will continue as scheduled the Madeline Miller/Emily Watson literary event scheduled for March 18 has been postponed. No faculty, student or staff has been diagnosed with the virus. A three-week class that had been scheduled for travel to France will be taught on campus instead.
Currently, no Sweet Briar students are studying in countries affected by any travel restrictions related to the virus. College leadership is discussing options, including but not limited to, the possibility of offering online instruction should circumstances dictate.
Sweet Briar athletics are operating as normal for now, according to its website. For updates on the college's responses, visit www.sbc.edu.
Amherst County Schools' Superintendent Rob Arnold in a March 11 letter to families and staff said the division has published a COVID-19 Preparedness webpage where answers to frequently asked questions are being posted on the division's website, www.amherst.k12.va.us. The Virginia Department of Health as of Thursday reported at least 17 confirmed cases of the disease in the state and none are the Lynchburg area.
School officials are viewing operations and response plans, consulting closely with the Central Virginia Health District and any potential changes to school operations would be made in conjunction with health authorities, Arnold wrote.
"In the event ACPS must close schools for an extended period of time, staff is developing contingency plans that involve online learning and other off-site learning experiences," Arnold wrote.
The division relies heavily on parents and guardians as the first line of care and awareness for potentially ill students and students who do not feel well should stay home, Arnold said.
A division community health fair planned for March 21 has been postponed to 11 a.m. May 16. The Amherst County Museum and Historic Society also has postponed its March and April programs to err on the side of caution, according to Amherst County's Facebook page.
Centra facilities, which include Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Amherst Medical Center, has limited visitation to healthy adults only and no more than two visitors at a time per patient.
Gary Williams, director of plants for the Town of Amherst, told Amherst Town Council Wednesday plant workers chlorinate water to prevent any contamination through viruses or bacteria. "It's going to be business as normal for us," Williams said to council.
Williams said plant operators are very hygienic and one place at the water plant is secured "so nothing can get in our system." He said plant workers also could be sequestered in the event anyone gets sick.
"It's what we do," Williams said of steps to protect the water's supply. "We always do this so it's nothing new for us."
