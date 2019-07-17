Amherst County High School and Central Elementary School each are receiving a new assistant principal with experience in neighboring Lynchburg City Schools.
Andrew “Ryan” White was announced as a new assistant principal at the high school during the Amherst County School Board’s July 11 meeting. Melissa Ferguson joins Central Elementary as its assistant principal, Superintendent Rob Arnold announced.
White served the past three years as assistant principal at Linkhorne Middle School and previously taught social studies at Sandusky Middle School and U.S. history and government at E.C. Glass High School. He served as head girls’ basketball coach, head coach for boys’ tennis and assistant coach for outdoor track at Sandusky Middle and assistant coach for girls’ varsity basketball at E.C. Glass.
Ferguson joins Amherst County Public Schools with 20 years teaching experience, 19 of those at Sheffield Elementary School and a year at Dearing Elementary School. She served as assistant principal of this year’s summer school program at Perrymont Elementary School and as administrative assistant for Bedford Hills Elementary’s summer school program in 2015.
“Thank you for coming across the river,” Chairman Mike Henderson said to White and Ferguson.
Also during the meeting, school officials honored the high school for recently receiving the Virginia Board of Education Continuous Achievement Award. Amherst County High School is among 183 schools in the state to receive the award, the Virginia Department of Education recently announced.
Dana Norman, director of instruction, said teachers, faculty, staff and custodians all worked hard the past three years at ACHS. The school has made significant improvements in the area of math in recent years, she said. Derrick Brown, who is in his first year as the school’s principal, complimented school employees for the achievement.
“I’m excited to continue the great work,” Brown said.
In other news:
- The board approved a meeting calendar for the 2019-20 school year that includes visits to a handful of schools throughout the division. A public meeting each will be held at the Amherst Education Center, Temperance Elementary School and Monelison Middle School later this year and at the high school and Elon Elementary School in the first half of 2020.
- A new policy prohibiting the use of any tobacco or nicotine vapor product on school grounds at all times was unanimously approved. Assistant Superintendent Williams Wells has said it applies to all county residents and visitors who attend any events or activities on school property.
