The fall semester at Sweet Briar College opens with two art exhibitions: Cindy Sutherland’s “Field Day” on Friday, Aug. 16, in the Vaulted Gallery in Mary Helen Cochran Library, and an annual show sponsored by the Amherst Virginia Art Society on Monday, Aug. 19, in Benedict Gallery.
A reception for the art society show will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, while Sutherland’s reception is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
“Field Day” will be on view through Dec. 13 and will showcase equestrian artwork.
“It was here that I received a comprehensive riding education and so enjoyed the unique opportunities outdoor riding affords, including my first fox hunt,” Sutherland, a 1974 graduate of Sweet Briar, said in news release. “I remain an active rider. Several of my paintings in this show were inspired by SBC Riding scrapbooks from the 1940s and 1950s.”
After taking studio art classes at Sweet Briar, Sutherland continued painting during her junior year in Paris at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière. She said specializes in horse and dog portraits.
Vaulted Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Amherst Virginia Art Society’s annual exhibition will run until Oct. 11.
Founded in 1992 as the Nelson Alliance for the Arts, the Amherst Virginia Art Society was renamed in 2006.
“Our members work in various mediums and represent all skill levels,” said AVAS president Lois Coward in the release. “We seek to acknowledge the wealth of creative talent found in Amherst County and the surrounding area.”
The society meets in the Amherst County Recreation and Parks building in Monroe for quarterly meetings. Classes and workshops are offered several times during the year and Art Tuesdays offer an opportunity for members to work together on a specific art project, spend a few hours of quiet work or to interact with others, according to Coward. Art Tuesday events are free and run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Benedict Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about both exhibits and other art shows at Sweet Briar, email Shawn O’Connor, associate director of galleries, at soconnor@sbc.edu.