A two-day jury trial is scheduled June 15 for a Madison Heights man charged with killing his father in an October 2019 shooting in Amherst County.
Chris Hamilton Austin, 48, is accused of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the death of John Austin, 83. He was arrested shortly after Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence on Riverview Road in Madison Heights shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 1.
Deputies found John Austin, who lived in the home, with a gunshot wound. Officers who immediately responded to the incident took Chris Austin into custody on the scene.
Family members poured into the section of Riverview Road, a narrow corridor a few miles from the U.S. 29 Bypass and the Amherst Adult Detention Center, shortly after the shooting.
Mark Arthur, Chris Austin’s attorney, has said his client acted in self defense. An Amherst grand jury indicted Chris Austin on both charges on Feb. 11. A grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence but decides if evidence is enough to send the case to trial.
A trial was initially set for May 26 in Amherst Circuit Court. At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Michael Garrett granted a prosecutor’s request to reschedule the trial to June 15 because a witness in the case, a medical examiner, couldn’t attend the previous date.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amber Drumheller said the June 15 trial date is within the time frame of the defendant’s speedy trial rights. Chris Austin remains in custody while awaiting trial.
