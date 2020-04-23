The recently formed Coalition for a Clean County is organizing a county clean up day on Saturday, April 25. Volunteers are invited to meet at 10 a.m. at Mill Creek Lake Park, Buffalo Spring Turnpike (at the intersection of Virginia 130 and Buffalo Springs Turnpike) and Coolwell Park to help pick up trash.
Vests and trash bags will be provided.
Those who cannot attend but would like to participate are encouraged to pick up trash in their neighborhood and post before and after photos in the group, according to an announcement on Amherst County's website.
Virginia Myers, the coalition committee's chair, said groups will be limited to no more than 10 and will practice social distancing. The county has said a rain date would be in place in case of inclement weather.
