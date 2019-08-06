Tractor Supply in Madison Heights is hosting activities related to deer and wildlife at its store at 248 Amelon Square Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
“At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many, means an emphasis on hunting,” said Neil Prager, manager of the Madison Heights Tractor Supply store, in a news release. “This event touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety.”
For more information, call (434) 929-6730.
— From staff reports