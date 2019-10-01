Town of Amherst officials are offering tips to residents after a black bear recently has been seen around town, according to a Sept. 27 post on the town's Facebook page.
The town has contacted the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries and has been informed of following measures to reduce chances of bears making repeated visits to private property:
- Secure your garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building
- Keep your grill clean
- Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area
- Don't put meat scraps in your compost pile
- Don't leave pet food outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.