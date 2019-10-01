Amherst town shot

Town of Amherst officials are offering tips to residents after a black bear recently has been seen around town, according to a Sept. 27 post on the town's Facebook page. 

The town has contacted the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries and has been informed of following measures to reduce chances of bears making repeated visits to private property:

  • Secure your garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building
  • Keep your grill clean
  • Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area
  • Don't put meat scraps in your compost pile
  • Don't leave pet food outdoors.   

