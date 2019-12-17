The Town of Amherst is looking into a potential measure to have the town become a Second Amendment sanctuary for gun rights, a trend that is sweeping localities across Virginia following the Nov. 5 election.
Amherst Town Council during its Dec. 11 meeting agreed by consensus to have Tom Berry, the town’s attorney, research the matter further after a resident asked the town to pass a largely symbolic resolution taking a stance against any state or federal legislation that would infringe on rights of gun owners.
According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a nonprofit that advocates for the right to keep and bear arms, just more than 90 counties, cities and towns as of Dec. 13 had passed Second Amendment sanctuary declarations in recent weeks. The counties of Amherst, Nelson, Bedford, Appomattox and Campbell are among them.
A few hundred people swarmed Amherst County’s administration building for a Nov. 19 Amherst County Board of Supervisors meeting, many expressing outrage at Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic state leaders intending to move stricter gun laws in the upcoming General Assembly session. Amherst Board of Supervisors Chairman Jimmy Ayers said he believes such laws would only harm law-abiding citizens and would not deter criminals who will still get firearms illegally.
Richard Lee, a local resident, echoed those thoughts during a public comments portion of council’s Dec. 11 meeting. Lee said laws proposed would harm owners of shotguns, handguns and firearms who use them for defending their homes and other lawful purposes.
“Criminals already don’t obey the law and never will,” Lee said. “They certainly won’t obey a new one. This will only make criminals more brazen and violent ...”
Lee described guns as objects incapable of acting on their own.
“People like to use alarmist terms like assault weapon, military weapon and gun violence to frighten and intimidate the people,” Lee said to council. “These are our protections from those that would cause us harm.”
Amherst supervisors passed Amherst County’s Second Amendment declaration unanimously at its Dec. 3 meeting. While several dozen residents in attendance largely were in favor of the move, several who spoke said they favor “common sense” gun control laws they said they believe is necessary in the wake of many mass shootings across the country.
Berry said during council’s meeting he anticipated the topic could reach the town. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle noted several other towns have taken stances and he would like to hear Berry’s input when the matter comes back before council.
