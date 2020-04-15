With COVID-19 causing many ripple effects on Amherst businesses and the local economy, Amherst Town Council is bracing for revisions to the town’s fiscal year 2021 budget in the next few months.
The proposed budget’s general fund of $1.3 million, a 16% increase from the current fiscal year, contains no recommended changes to tax or utility rates for any town customers. The fiscal plan also proposes a 2.12% cost-of-living pay raise for all employees and a 2% step increase for some based on a positive performance evaluation. The town has 19 full-time employees and 10 part-time workers. Health insurance costs also are set to go up by about 9% and plan choices for employees remain the same.
Council held a public hearing on the budget plan during its April 8 meeting, which drew no comments, and noted revised figures are expected to come at a later meeting. The hearing is continued through upcoming meetings to give residents a chance to comment due to social distancing from the coronavirus limiting the public’s physical participation in meetings.
The proposed budget keeps the real estate and personal property tax rates suspended at zero and levels the meals and beverage tax, a major source of town income, at 6%. The projected $1.2 million water fund is 10.5% less than the current fiscal year, the $946,671 planned sewer fund is a 11% decrease, the $141,999 planned garbage fund is a 34% increase and the Industrial Development Authority’s planned $334,857 fund is up significantly by nearly $298,000, largely due to a contract with the company driving the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project to use a town industrial park as a storage area and transportation hub for workers.
The figures are subject to change and budget revisions are expected during council’s May 13 meeting.
“The Town does have some relatively unusual challenges for the budget, as well as some very positive positioning as far as facing the downturn,” Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said in an email to the New Era-Progress. “On the challenging side, our major general fund revenue stream is primarily made up of taxes that are very sensitive to economic conditions.”
The meals and beverage tax and Business, Professional, and Occupational License (BPOL) tax, likely will have significant decreases in the coming year, Carter said.
“Because the Town does not collect real estate or personal property taxes, which are both more resilient to economic downturns, we will likely see a greater percentage decrease in our overall general fund budget than most localities,” Carter said.
The town is well positioned to face the downturn with cash on hand to balance out the negative effects and enterprise funds support themselves, she said. “Staff will not be recommending a tax increase in the revised budget,” Carter said.
Another fear is uncertainty in the state budget from the pandemic, she said. “We know there will be reductions,” Carter said.
The proposed budget also plans $30,950 in combined donations to organizations, including $20,000 to the Amherst Fire Department, up from $12,250 in the current year. The 2020-21 capital improvement plan recommended by the town’s planning commission includes $69,500 in equipment and vehicles for the town police department, $60,000 in improvements to a planned park adjacent to Amherst County High School, $4.5 million for a major sewer upgrade project and $4.1 million for a renovation to the town’s water treatment plant.
Council on April 8 on 4-1 vote approved a bond resolution from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for funding related to the sewer upgrade project. Councilwoman Janice Wheaton opposed the resolution without stating why during the meeting. Carter said USDA grant funding of more than $2 million has made up 36% of the project costs.
The proposed budget initially was targeted for adoption in May, but town officials are expected to hold off until June when figures are more fully known.
“We don’t know how the town is going to look,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said of the pandemic affecting town finances.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
