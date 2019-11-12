The Amherst County Chapter of the NAACP held its 8th Annual Pioneers Celebration on Nov. 2 at the Madison Heights Community Event.
The event celebrates diversity and inclusion within the county. The keynote speaker the Rev. William Coleman challenged gatherers to remember where we came from; take ownership and not blame others; think about how and why they made it past problems; consider decisions that would have been different with their present knowledge; think about the best that they can do and be; learn something true daily and identify those that may need help.
The event emphasized self-reflection, following a vision and community service in making the county a better place.
Honorees for the event included Kenneth Branham, Rev. Donnie Brown, Gladys Cabell, Dan French, Rev. Charles Frye, Belinda Gaines, Steve Martin, Gladys Morgan, Roosevelt Rose and Gary Vaughn and Juanita Campbell Roberson and Carlton Wingfield were honored in memoriam. Judge Willard H. Douglas, an Amherst County native and retired judge who lives in Richmond, also was honored.
Shaun McBride, the 2019 scholarship recipient, moved the audience with his compelling acceptance speech, according to organizers.
The organizers thank all government officials who attended and residents in Amherst and nearby counties for attending and participating.
— From staff reports
