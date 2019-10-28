Temperance Elementary School
First nine weeks
2nd grade: Brady Deacon, Ciarra Massie, Mar’Darius Morgan, Conner Ogle, Bentley Spivey, Jasper Tomlin, Tinley Tucker, Jamar Turner, Gnarly Tweedy, Devyn Viar, Julia Whalen.
3rd grade: Wilson Barbour, Brayden Campbell, Tanner Falls, Olivia Hughes, Elijah Hunter, Mariah Mercer, John Saunders, Harley Sprouse, Chelsea Wright.
4th grade: Cheyenne Bailey, Emma Beam, Isabella Beam, Tamsin Bristow, Kenzi Bryant, Kaylee Davis, Zofia Dieffenbach, Ford Eagle, Isaac Hunter, Emily Lewis, Michelle Martin, Jacob Stilwell, Harrison Stinnett, Conner Stubbs, Daniel Woodson.
5th grade: Kaylea Burks, Aubrie Carter, Lily Catlett, Lauren Deacon, Kevin Hamm, Joshua Marino-Smegal, Clair Meeks, Faith Mullins, Allaura Smith, Clarice Solomon, Simari Thompson, Kensley Waltz, Jayden Ward, Isabella Whalen.
