GRADE 5
Kaylea Burks, Aubrie Carter, Lily Catlett, Clair Meeks, Allaura Smith, Clarice Solomon, Simari Thompson, Kensley Waltz, Jayden Ward
GRADE 4
Cheyenne Bailey, Emma Beam, Tamsin Bristow, Kaylee Davis, Ford Eagle, Isaac Hunter, Emily Lewis, Jacob Stilwell, Harrison Stinnett
GRADE 3
Brayden Campbell, Tanner Falls, Olivia Hughes, Elijah Hunter, Mariah Mercer, Isaac Painter, John Saunders, Harley Sprouse, Chelsea Wright
GRADE 2
Brady Deacon, Ciarra Massie, Mar’Darius Morgan, Aleigha Murray, Conner Ogle, Bentley Spivey, Jasper Tomlin, Tinley Tucker, Jamar Turner, Gnarly Tweedy, Lillian Tyree, Devyn Viar, Julia Whalen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.