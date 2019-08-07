The Sweet Briar College Board of Directors inducted three new members – Lendon Gray, Scheline Crutchfield and Stephen Smiley – at its April meeting, the college recently announced.
“Lendon, Scheline and Stephen bring a fantastic mix of experience in finance, arts and sports to Sweet Briar,” said Georgene Vairo, board chair and a 1972 graduate of the college, in a news release. “I’m thrilled to welcome them to our board of directors, and I look forward to working closely with them as we move the College’s mission forward.”
Gray, of Sweet Briar’s Class of 1971, was active in the college’s riding program and taught riding there for nearly four years after graduating. She later specialized in dressage, made two Olympian teams and represented the U.S. internationally for many years, according to the college. For more than 45 years, she ran training stables in Maine, New York and Florida and became active in the U.S. Dressage Federation, where she chaired many committees geared toward education, and was a founding examiner for instructor certification.
Crutchfield, a Virginia native, enjoyed more than 20 years in the financial services industry before pursuing a lifelong passion for art, according to the release. A University of Virginia graduate, she worked for Chemical Bank in New York, the capital markets group of Nations Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina and Wachovia Bank. She now combines her business and art skills as owner of Sleepy Dog Studio in Charlottesville.
Smiley is the managing partner of Madison Lane Partners LLC, an advisory firm in Dallas. He is a former chairman of the board of managers of the Alumni Association at the University of Virginia, where he received a bachelor’s degree from, and a member of the board of directors at the Jefferson Scholars Foundation and UVa’s Arts Council. He also is on the board of trustees of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas.