Sweet Briar College has added two events to its Nov. 9 Fall Open House: prospective students whose relatives attended Sweet Briar are invited to a Legacy Student Weekend Nov. 8-10, while all are encouraged to sign up for a free Change-maker Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 10. Both events are designed to be combined with the open house.
The Legacy Student Weekend, which starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, includes a BBQ at the boathouse, as well as brunch with alumnae and a president’s cabinet panel on Sunday. Students staying overnight on Saturday (including non-legacy students) are invited to an afternoon of fun, dinner and a “drive-in” movie.
The change-maker event on Sunday is hosted by Sweet Briar College business and economics faculty, who will work with participants from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a number of experiential team activities. Student groups will identify societal challenges, brainstorm ideas to meet those challenges, match the solutions with appropriate business models and then pitch to a team of judges. Winning team members are eligible for a one-time $500 change-maker merit scholarship. Housing is covered for those who want to come a day early for the Fall Open House.
For more information, visit www.sbc.edu and email changemaker@sbc.edu.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
