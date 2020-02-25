Sweet Briar College students will perform the musical, Fountain of You, based on the book and lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon and music by Faye Chiao. The musical will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and March 1 at 2:30 p.m. in the Murchison Lane Auditorium at the Babcock Fine Arts Center.
Gordon-Solmon and Chiao are fellows of the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA). The Amherst center’s symbiotic relationship with Sweet Briar led assistant professor of theater Melora Kordos into the collaboration in musical theater. Students were able to work side-by-side with the VCCA fellows throughout production and rehearsals.
“This is an extraordinary experience for our students. Nowhere else would they have the chance to work with the composer and lyricist at every rehearsal,” said Kordos, the musical’s director. “Every night we had new scenes and music that Faye and Tasha were rewriting during the day. Having our students be a part of this process is irreplaceable. To be a part of a show that is created in this way is a special opportunity.”
Fountain of You is an irreverent, feminist chamber musical that satirizes society’s preoccupation with youth, beauty and money. The musical is about Kristen, a soap opera actress, who is happy with her life until everything changes on the eve of her birthday. After desperate attempts to save her career, she undergoes extreme plastic surgery that promises to turn her life around but ends up turning many other things around at a cost.
Tickets can be purchased online at sbc.tix.com or at the box office prior to the performance: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for non-SBC students. For more information, contact Melora Kordos at mkordos@sbc.edu.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.