Sweet Briar College officials are assuring students and families they will still receive quality education services at the Amherst County college despite the many restrictive effects of the coronavirus.
In a video post on the college's website, Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said SBC staff is working around the clock to ensure students receive the best education as uncertainties permeate details of everyday life across the country. The school announced it is moving to remote learning through April 17 and suspended all campus events until further notice.
Woo, who has steered the college since summer 2017, said in the post the health and safety all everyone in the Sweet Briar College community is the highest priority.
"The students will not have their education shortchanged," Woo said.
Woo described the Sweet Briar campus as an "extraordinarily tight knit and caring community."
"To Sweet Briar women, I miss you," Woo said in the post. "We miss you. We like having you on campus and are heartbroken you're not here with us."
Woo spoke of seniors not being able to enjoy some of their last days on the campus. "I'm very sorry you're being robbed of that wonderful opportunity," she said.
For latest updates on the effect of COVID-19 at Sweet Briar and how school officials are addressing the pandemic, visit https://sbc.edu/campus-safety/covid-19/.
