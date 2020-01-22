Nationally renowned dance company, BodyVox, and live string quartet, New Asia Chamber Music Society, come together to perform Cosmosis at Sweet Briar College Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The 7:30 p.m. performance will take place in the Murchison Lane Auditorium at Babcock Performing Arts Center and will delight both music aficionados and dance enthusiasts, according to the college.
Cosmosis is a provocative marriage of dance theater, film and chamber music. The performance features nine pieces set to live music by Barber, Debussy and Ravel, as well as contemporary composers, including the music of alt rock legend Elliot Smith newly arranged for a string quartet.
One of the BodyVox dancers, Jessica McCarthy, is from Virginia and studied in Norfolk under Elbert Watson, a former principal dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre among other prominent national and international dance positions.
Founded in 1997 and based in Portland, Oregon, BodyVox is led by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland. The company is known for its unique ability to create performances rich in imagery, athleticism and humor. They have developed nine award-winning films, thirty original shows and three operas featuring more than two hundred original dances.
“Cosmosis will be a feast for the eyes, ears and imagination as six dancers, a live string quartet and two short films simultaneously captivate the audience,” said Mark Magruder, professor of performing arts and dance at Sweet Briar College, in a press release. “This unique and exciting event is not to be missed!”
Tickets are now available for purchase online at sbc.tix.com and in person on the day of the event at Babcock Performing Arts Center which opens one hour before the start of the performance. For more information, visit www.sbc.edu.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.