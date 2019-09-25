Mary Pope M. Hutson, Sweet Briar’s vice president for alumnae relations and development, was recently appointed to the National Park System Advisory Board. At the board’s Aug. 27 meeting she was elected to serve as chair, according to a news release from the college.
The board was established in 1935 to provide counsel to the director of the National Park Service and the Secretary of the Interior on matters relating to the National Park Service, including recommendations about the designation of national historic and natural landmarks, and national historic trails. The board consists of up to 12 members, all of whom must have demonstrated a commitment to the mission of the National Park Service.
“It is truly an honor to serve our country in this capacity,” Hutson, a 1983 graduate of Sweet Briar, said in a news release. “After so many years working in conservation on a national, state and local level, I am humbled to have the opportunity to offer my expertise and guidance to the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior.”
Hutson joined Sweet Briar College in January 2016 as the vice president for alumnae relations and development. Before that, she served as a volunteer member of the Saving Sweet Briar effort and spent six months on the new Sweet Briar Board of Directors formed in July 2015 after the Amherst college was saved from closure with the helps of alumnae, friends and supporters. She has built a team in the alumnae relations and development office and worked with the 14,000 alumnae to rebuild the college, raising $63.9 million for Sweet Briar over the last four years, according to the release.
Over the past year, she has also helped to spearhead the college’s increased investment in conservation and artisanal agriculture.
“Mary Pope has shown tremendous leadership at Sweet Briar and throughout her impressive career,” Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said in the release. “Her advocacy for our natural and built environment is remarkable and without her, the College would not be where we are today. The National Park System Advisory Board is wise to have chosen such a knowledgeable and resilient leader.”
Before returning to Sweet Briar, Hutson was executive vice president of the Land Trust Alliance in Washington, D.C., a national land conservation organization, for 13 years.
Earlier in her career, she also worked for three years in the U.S. Embassy in Kenya as a special assistant to the U.S. ambassador; for the Historic Charleston Foundation managing heritage tours and educational programs; for the Office of Territorial and International Affairs at the Department of the Interior in the U.S. Virgin Islands; and as Guam desk officer and a staffer in the U.S. Senate.
