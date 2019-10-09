Sweet Briar is inviting high school seniors and juniors to attend its Fall Open House on Sunday, Oct. 13, or Saturday, Nov. 9. Both events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are designed to give prospective students a true sense of what it’s like to be a student at Sweet Briar College.
Attendees will socialize with current students and hear about their experiences, have lunch with faculty, participate in student life events, tour the Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center and eat in the dining hall. There will also be plenty of time to ask questions so attendees can decide if Sweet Briar is right for them. Parents or adult family members also are welcome, and a few sessions are designed just for them. A detailed schedule will be posted soon.
Sweet Briar’s (non-binding) Early Action application deadline is Oct. 1, with Rolling Admission after that. Prospective students can attend an open house before or after they apply.Those not within driving distance are encouraged to ask about Sweet Briar’s fly-in program.
For more information, email admissions@sbc.edu or visit sbc.edu/admissions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.