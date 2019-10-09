Sweet Briar campus

A view of Sweet Briar College in Amherst. 

 Photo by Justin Faulconer/The New Era-Progress

Sweet Briar is inviting high school seniors and juniors to attend its Fall Open House on Sunday, Oct. 13, or Saturday, Nov. 9. Both events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are designed to give prospective students a true sense of what it’s like to be a student at Sweet Briar College.

Attendees will socialize with current students and hear about their experiences, have lunch with faculty, participate in student life events, tour the Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center and eat in the dining hall. There will also be plenty of time to ask questions so attendees can decide if Sweet Briar is right for them. Parents or adult family members also are welcome, and a few sessions are designed just for them. A detailed schedule will be posted soon.

Sweet Briar’s (non-binding) Early Action application deadline is Oct. 1, with Rolling Admission after that. Prospective students can attend an open house before or after they apply.Those not within driving distance are encouraged to ask about Sweet Briar’s fly-in program.

For more information, email admissions@sbc.edu or visit sbc.edu/admissions.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments