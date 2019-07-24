In an effort to extend the Riveredge Trail near the James River in Madison Heights, Amherst County supervisors approved a resolution last week to apply for grant funding through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The federal funding assistance through a Federal Highway Administration program, if approved, would be used to construct the first section of extending the Riveredge Trail.
The county to date has constructed a multipurpose trail two-fifths of a mile from Riveredge Park in Madison Heights near the James River. The goal is to connect it to the James River Heritage Trail, which calls for three sections.
The first section includes constructing a bridge over a large ravine and building a small section of the trail, according to the county. The second section involves constructing the trail across a portion of Central Virginia Training Center-owned property while the third builds a trail across a local family’s land and builds a ramp to connect to an existing bridge.
Amherst County has submitted a preliminary application for money to the Virginia Department of Transportation Alternative Transportation Fund.
“We’re putting more fishing poles in the water,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said of the county seeking multiple grants. “We’re trying to better position ourselves.”
The total projected cost for the county to finish the trail is up to $465,050. The total trail extension project is estimated at $1.8 million while the county’s project match, including engineering, is 26% of the overall costs with the rest targeted for grants, according to county documents.
