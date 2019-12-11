Amherst County supervisors are set to begin the process in early 2020 of interviewing residents for two citizen appointments to the Amherst County Service Authority.
The board of supervisors, which for more than six decades has served as the authority’s governing board, recently decided to reconfigure the service authority’s leadership by adding two board-appointed citizen appointees. Those two would replace two supervisors on ACSA’s board, which oversees the county's public water and sewer operations.
The county has seven candidates it is considering for appointment: John T. Boon, Teresa Ray, Warren K. Smith Jr., Wesley D. Woods, John Marks, Dan French and Ray Vandall.
Boon, of Amherst, served as a deputy coordinator for Amherst County’s Office of Public Safety from 1998 to 2011; Ray, of Amherst, has been in the nuclear services industry the past 12 years; Smith, of Madison Heights, is a wastewater technician with past experience serving the City of Lynchburg’s water department and the Nelson County Service Authority; and Woods, of Amherst, is owner of Myers & Woods Appraisal Group, Inc. in Amherst County and a part-time farmer, according to their applications.
French is a past director of the Amherst County Service Authority, joining in 1980 and becoming its second director two years later. He retired in 2017. Marks and Vandall are former members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and ACSA board; Marks most recently served a four-year stint as the District 5 representative from 2014 to 2017 and previously served from 1988 to 1993 while Vandall served the District 4 seat from 2004 to 2010.
The board will decide at its first organizational meeting in 2020 to decide who to interview and the timeframe for conducting the interviews. Supervisor Kenneth Campbell, the outgoing District 1 representative, said the interviews should be held in 2020 when Tom Martin, who was elected Nov. 5 to the office, steps in Jan. 1.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she favors holding the interviews in open session rather than behind closed doors. Two other supervisors, David Pugh and Jennifer Moore, said during the board’s Dec. 3 meeting they are OK with interviewing in open or closed session. The board will decide in early January how it will proceed.
“I think it’s important to do this in the open and full transparency because these people will serve the public,” Tucker said of interviewing in open session. “Part of their job is interacting with the public. I think if there’s any place where interviews need to be held in the public domain, this is one of them.”
Also during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting, supervisors voted 4-1 to direct county staff to participate in the development of an independent airport authority for the Lynchburg Regional Airport without committing yet to possibly joining. The measure, which Supervisor David Pugh opposed, allows the county to participate in the potential entity’s formation and protect county interests and flexibility to the extent possible prior to the board deciding to join.
City of Lynchburg officials are exploring the creation of an independent authority to oversee management and operations of the Lynchburg Regional Airport and has invited surrounding localities to participate in its creation and operation, according to the county.
“I see no reason for us not to pursue this,” Tucker said of the county taking part in the talks.
Pugh said the county doesn’t know what it’s getting into as far as a financial commitment and favored balking at the request.
“I don’t think we need to be the guinea pigs on this,” Pugh said. “... I think we should proceed with caution.”
Tucker said she understands the risk. “I think we need to be a leader, not a follower,” she said of the county exploring the potential regional benefit.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said it’s possible there could come a point where the county decides it doesn’t want to join and walk away. Chairman Jimmy Ayers said the county needs to ensure it is not creating a potential liability in participating as the potential independent authority develops.
“I think we would miss out if we don’t have a voice at that table,” Supervisor Jennifer Moore said of the potential regional benefits.
In other news:
The board briefly discussed the Scottish Inns, a Madison Heights motel on U.S. 29 Business that the county recently flagged for a number of zoning and health and building code violations. As part of an abatement plan submitted to the county to fix those issues, Satya Narayan, of Narayan Properties, LLC, the site’s owner, had agreed to vacate the site of tenants, tear the current structures down and have a new facility built as soon as financing, franchising or other arrangements permit.
Rodgers told supervisors last week it is his understanding the motel site is now empty and an inspection had been conducted. According to Rodgers’s dialogue with the board, a plan is in the works to have the site become a Howard Johnson hotel.
The Scottish Inns for several years has been a source of complaints and issues the county wants resolved, Ayers recently told Sarayan and his attorney at a board meeting.
“He’s not making any money with an empty building,” Rodgers told supervisors last week. “He has every reason to move quickly now.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
