Monelison Fire Department
Supervisors honor fire department for 60 years of service
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution during its Oct. 1 meeting honoring the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department for its 60th anniversary.
The department currently has 21 members, runs more than 600 calls a year and assists with emergency medical calls for Amherst County. In July 1959 the MVFD was founded and first met in the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights during a time the city of Lynchburg informed the county it would no longer be able to provide fire services to Madison Heights.
In June 1961 the department ran its first three calls out of the Station 1 headquarters on Amer Circle next to Amelon Elementary School, starting with a used tanker converted to carry 3,800 gallons of water and a 1959 International Pumper still housed at the station as its first fire apparatus.
In 1980 the station was updated and the upstairs was converted from an open space to offices and a classroom. The department also has two other locations on Lyttleton Lane in Madison Heights and in Elon.
Sweet Briar College hosting open houses Oct. 13, Nov. 9
Sweet Briar is inviting high school seniors and juniors to attend its Fall Open House on Sunday, Oct. 13, or Saturday, Nov. 9. Both events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are designed to give prospective students a true sense of what it’s like to be a student at Sweet Briar College.
Attendees will socialize with current students and hear about their experiences, have lunch with faculty, participate in student life events, tour the Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center and eat in the dining hall. There will also be plenty of time to ask questions so attendees can decide if Sweet Briar is right for them. Parents or adult family members also are welcome, and a few sessions are designed just for them.
Sweet Briar’s (non-binding) Early Action application deadline is Oct. 1, with Rolling Admission after that. Prospective students can attend an open house before or after they apply.Those not within driving distance are encouraged to ask about Sweet Briar’s fly-in program.
For more information, email admissions@sbc.edu or visit sbc.edu/admissions.
County receives grant to extend Riveredge Trail
Amherst County recently received a grant of $264,000 from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to extend the Riveredge Trail in Madison Heights.
The money will be used the execute the first part of the Riveredge Trail Extension Project, which will add 500 feet of trail and a 60-foot bridge, according to a county news release.
The county hopes to break ground on the trail extension project in spring 2021.
Amherst County also recently received a $14,911 grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as part of the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program, which focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.The county also recently received a $3,400 grant for a dam at Winton Farm in northern Amherst County as part of a staff effort to enhance safety in more than 40 dams across the commonwealth. Amherst County still owns the dam at Winton, a country club and golf course on Virginia 151, after Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development, Inc. purchased the property in February.
Sweet Briar College
AD Jodi Canfield named to NCAA Research Committee
Sweet Briar Athletics Director Jodi Canfield has been appointed to the NCAA Research Committee as one of two Division III representatives on the 10-member committee, the college recently announced.
The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences. The Research Committee is one of 14 association-wide committees that represent the NCAA.
“I am honored to be selected to the association-wide NCAA research committee,” Canfield said in a news release. “This committee serves an important function in funding graduate and post-graduate research studies that align with the mission and goals of the NCAA. It will be rewarding to read a research study that leads to innovation in procedures and practices enhancing the student-athlete experience.”
The NCAA bylaws state that the NCAA Research Committee shall evaluate, supervise and coordinate the association’s research activities; make recommendations to the Executive Committee regarding expenditures of association funds for research projects and make recommendations to the management councils concerning research topics in intercollegiate activities.
