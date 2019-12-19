The Amherst County Board of Supervisors honored District 1 representative Kenneth Campbell in his final meeting on Dec. 17.
Campbell, a former chief building official in Amherst County, retired from that post prior to his November 2015 election.
“It’s been a pleasure working with you all,” Campbell said of his term in office.
According to a commemorative resolution, Campbell played an instrumental part in the design and contracting process for the construction of the extension to the county administration building that was completed in 2017, as well as additional public meeting rooms and adequate space for the county’s department of social services.
Among a list in the resolution outlining of accomplishments during his tenure was a $23.6 million upgrade of all county public school roofs, air handling and lighting to achieve energy savings; the closure of multiple “unsightly” open waste collection sites, accumulation of more than $1 million to prepare the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights for redevelopment and bringing broadband to underserved areas of the county, among others.
The resolution states Campbell in his entire service to the county of more than 20 years as a county official and an employee was a “stabilizing influence in the face of turbulent issues with an objective and fair-minded approach” that sought to advance the interests of his district and the county.
Campbell said he is glad Tom Martin, chief planner in the city of Lynchburg who is highly involved in the Amherst Fire Department, is assuming the board seat. “I’m tickled to death for him and the county ...” Campbell said.
Board chairman Jimmy Ayers told Campbell working alongside him was an honor.
“I knew we butted heads at times but that’s all right,” Campbell said.
Martin said during the meeting he is in favor of the county changing its meeting time the first Tuesday of each month to a later start time in the day. He said he heard from residents during a Dec. 3 meeting — which drew a larger than usual crowd due to the county considering a resolution to make Amherst a Second Amendment sanctuary for gun rights — the timing prevented others from being there because of work.
Martin said setting a later meeting time for the board’s first monthly meeting could be advantageous to the public as well. The board briefly discussed potentially changing the meeting time and noted the custom of holding Amherst County Service Authority meetings before those board proceedings would have to be adjusted as well. The ACSA board currently meets at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month.
Supervisors said they would revisit the issue in early 2020. The board’s first meeting of the new year was set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
