Driving on Virginia 130 and other corridors in Amherst County, Virginia Myers said trash on the side of roadways has made it abundantly clear the county has a problem.
Myers, who grew up in the county, is among a small group of citizens rolling up their sleeves to do something about it by getting involved in the recently formed Coalition for a Cleaner County.
While not seeking the limelight of a leadership role, she said the group’s main goal is gaining traction to spread more interest in exploring various ways to reduce litter in the county. “I just felt like something needed to be done about it,” the 1998 graduate of Amherst County High School said of joining the group.
Myers said in her opinion litter has gotten worse in recent years. A passionate supporter of the environment who picked up trash with her local Girl Scout group on Virginia 130 and has regularly recycled, she feels the constant presence of trash is not a good look for her home county and fears property values could suffer.
“It’s just such an eyesore,” Myers said. “I feel the natural beauty of Amherst is one of the biggest assets we have as residents of the county. If we let trash take over, it’s not good for anybody. I think it’s something that could benefit everyone if we get a handle on it.”
With the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ blessing, County Administrator Dean Rodgers commissioned the group to tackle the litter issue. Members include representatives from Rodgers’ office, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, county departments of community development and public works, the Amherst County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The coalition, which already has held two recent meetings, will work on setting up cleanup days and brainstorming ways to encourage community involvement, according to the county.
Myers said the group is meeting every two weeks and actively looking for more participants in the movement to rid the county of litter. While the coalition works to get its feet on the ground and more organized, she said reaching out to businesses and community stakeholders about possibly adopting highways is a goal.
Another priority is setting up a system to let the coalition know about areas and spots in the county that need attention as far as litter pickup. The group is hoping to get started soon with planning strategies, and the idea is to eventually have regular monthly gatherings.
Myers said she’s been in touch with the board of supervisors about the initiative to clean up the county. “Being viewed as a priority helps give it weight,” she said of the group’s mission.
Tucker said she feels Myers is the right person to chair the new group and her passion will inspire others to join. Establishing the coalition is a seed of change for the county, she said.
“This initiative is indicative of how serious we are about cleaning up Amherst County,” Tucker said. “Citizens are starting to notice and the feedback has been phenomenal.”
Rodgers said the coalition consists of people, organizations and agencies that care about the appearance of the county’s roadways. Local government has limited resources and relies on citizen assistance in many ways, according to Rodgers. A reason the Amherst County Fair has been such a success in the past few years, he said, is because of all the citizens and local businesses’ support that poured in to help make it happen.
“This Coalition will be a similar success as we all ramp up to pull together and restore the natural beauty of Amherst County’s byways,” Rodgers said in an email.
Myers said the plan is for the group to tackle major roadways and side roads. “Driving on back roads, you see [litter] also, which to me is even sadder because that’s where the true natural beauty of our county is,” Myers said.
She’s spoken with multiple county residents who are interested in finding ways to produce a cleaner Amherst.
“There definitely are people who are interested in making sure this is a success, which is great,” Myers said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
