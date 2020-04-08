While traffic is noticeably lighter on the roads and many businesses’ parking lots are emptier in Amherst County because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Poplar Grove golf course has seen a recent uptick in visitors.
The last Friday in March was the busiest day at the Amherst course, Jacob Mast, Poplar Grove’s head golf professional, has seen in his year and a half in the position, he said. Every one of the course’s 60 golf carts went out that day.
Poplar Grove is taking precautions against COVID-19 such as limiting carts to one per person and washing carts down after use, according to Mast.
“I think we’ve done quite well,” Mast said of attracting golfers during the pandemic. “In the short term we’ve had more people interested to play, get out of the house and enjoy a beautiful course.”
Though many people are coming through the grounds, Mast said they are playing mostly in small groups of two to three people and are practicing social distancing. The golf shop is small and typically has fewer than 10 people under normal circumstances. Mast estimates 90% of golfers don’t even come into the shop and a mobile unit on site provides food takeout or delivery for the players.
Poplar Grove has suspended large events, including a recently scheduled 40-person tournament, for the next few months as the virus continues to spread across Virginia, including eight cases in Amherst County as of press time Tuesday. More than 3,300 cases across the state and 63 deaths were the latest figures released by the Virginia Department of Health as of press time.
With gyms closed and everyone cooped up at home, Mast said Poplar Grove’s course in recent weeks has been an escape for many golfers wanting to get some fresh air. The 6-mile course is expansive and accommodates players staying far apart, Mast said.
“You won’t see a person within 300 yards most of the time,” Mast said.
The course also has seen some new faces come in during recent weeks and non-member play has increased, according to Mast.
“I feel like we’re taking every precaution,” he said. “We’re going to stay open as far as the government allows us to stay open.”
Winton Farm’s golf course in Amherst County also has been busy in recent weeks and has seen a constantly flow of golfers come in, said Cameron Blair, pro shop manager. The course is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and players are staying one to a cart, he said.
Warm weather also is beneficial, he said.
“This is about the only thing people can do to get out of the house, so it’s good for us,” Blair said. “If anything, we’re speeding up.”
Many local golfers had out-of-state trips planned that were put off and they want to get out, play and not waste the next two months or so by staying indoors, Mast said. Northam’s stay-at-home order is in place through June 10.
Mast said golf’s role to many as a stress-reliever is important more now than ever.
“If you ask a golfer, they’re going to tell you it’s an essential service,” Mast said. “It’s a good release for a lot of people.”
The sport’s nature is different from a bowling alley or basketball court in that players can refrain from contact with one another.
“You don’t have to tackle your golf opponent,” he said.
The overall mood he’s observed from players is they are enjoying the opportunity to play during such an unusual time. Mast said it’s refreshing to see golfers not paralyzed by fear.
“We’re trying to do our part to keep them safe as possible,” he said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
