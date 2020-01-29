A proposal to upgrade Amherst County’s software system that serves several departments and offices currently has top priority in a draft capital improvement plan but Amherst supervisors want more definitive figures on its costs.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors spent much discussion on a software upgrade during a Jan. 21 work session on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said an overhaul has been a priority for years.
After much debate last year, supervisors voted to nix the replacement and cited other pressing needs.
The county’s Bright and Associates software, which it has used the past 29 years, serves departments of finance, human resources, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue and Amherst County Public Schools. Its replacement is estimated at $300,000 in the upcoming fiscal year and another $500,000 over the following two years as the transition to a new system rolls out, according to dialogue during the work session.
Rodgers said the current software doesn’t connect departments and agencies, duplicates workloads, creates inefficiencies and is outdated. Stacey Wilkes, finance director, has said the county is four generations behind in the software and needs the upgrade.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he wants to see more firm numbers before committing to the overhaul. “The yearly support of a system like this is astronomical,” he said of the projected long-term costs.
Ayers also suggested the county look into the potential of contracting with a company for handling the county’s payroll, which he said could lead to savings and reduce some of the demand on the system.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker pointed out the county recently was cited in its audit report for shortcomings in the current system, which she said is concerning. “I’m still struggling with the costs,” Tucker said of an upgrade.
A request for proposals process would provide the board with the most accurate figure, according to Jackie Viar, director of information technology. A committee of stakeholders has been meeting to list critical needs in regard to a potential upgrade, she said.
“We’re a patchwork of softwares,” Rodgers told supervisors. “What we are trying to do is pull it all together.”
The board directed staff and the committee to work with the stakeholders to find more firm numbers and discuss sharing in the costs. Supervisor Tom Martin said he would be more willing to sign off on the replacement if the Amherst County school division, which uses the system, shares in the cost if it is in a position to.
“They’ve been waiting on us,” Wilkes said of the school system.
The committee was tasked with bringing school officials in on the talks and exploring potential cost sharing.
Ayers stressed he needs more definitive numbers. “To sit here and discuss [nearly $1 million] of taxpayer money and not be a definitive number, I’ve got some heartburn with that,” he said.
The draft capital improvement plan also includes $258,000 to replace a county ambulance, $425,000 to replace or refurbish the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department’s tanker truck, $100,000 for bridge work on the Percival Island Trail and $200,000 to focus on a master plan for Madison Heights.
The board hasn’t yet made any final decisions and will continue discussing CIP projects during upcoming budget talks.
Martin said beyond this upcoming fiscal year a major focus should be adding another medic unit, explaining residents are experiencing extended wait times and a delayed response. “It’s a need we’re going to have to address, putting a fourth medic unit in this county,” Martin said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
