Social distancing procedures have been established for Amherst County Board of Supervisors meetings through June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seats in the meeting room of the county administration building on Washington Street in Amherst has been moved six feet apart. With the adjustment, the room can accommodate 33 members from the public, according to a county news release.
Citizens wishing to observe a board meeting without being present may watch it live on YouTube by using this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZQOX_fj6WayGu_Hp8eZNVA.
For residents wishing to avoid attending but who still want to address the board during the public comment period of meetings may send an email with their full name, address, and comment to Joy Niehaus, public information officer, at jlniehaus@countyofamherst.com or through direct message from the county’s Facebook page.
Comments must be received by noon the day of the meeting. The message will be read aloud to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting. Personal attacks on anyone will not be read, although comments on an official’s performance of official duties are allowed. Three minutes is allowed for the reading of each comment. At three minutes, the reading is stopped and a hard copy of the comment will be given to board members for them to read its entire content.
For public hearings, citizens wishing to avoid attending but still address the board from home as part of a scheduled hearing may call the county administrator’s office at (434) 946-9400 or email Niehaus by 5 p.m. the day of the hearing to reserve a phone call slot.
During the meeting those with reserved spots will receive a call during the meeting. They will be placed on speaker phone for all present to hear their comments. Speakers must identify themselves to the meeting by stating their name and address before making their comment.
The board's next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m.
