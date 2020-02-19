The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office celebrated six recent promotions during a Feb. 11 event.

Eric Elliott recently was promoted from captain of investigations to major/chief deputy. He was sworn into the new position in December.

Other promotions included John Tetterton from lieutenant of investigations to captain of investigations; Juette Renalds from investigator to administrative captain; Robert Oliver from investigator to lieutenant of investigations; Louis from sergeant of crime prevention to lieutenant of crime prevention and Michael Robinson from deputy of court services to sergeant of court services.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

