Amherst EATs (Empowering Amherst’s Trailblazers) is an upcoming evening event sponsored by Second Stage Amherst that features groups and individuals from Amherst County pitching their ideas for innovative projects that will benefit the community.
Attendees will vote on the idea they believe has the most potential. A microgrant of $1,000 and a second grant of $500 will be awarded to the audience favorites. The winning group or individual will return to the following year’s Amherst EATs event to present the results of their project.
The first event will take place at Second Stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, and will feature food from local area restaurants and food providers.
Participants will have three to five minutes to propose a new project they believe will have a positive impact on the Amherst County community. Projects can be presented by Amherst County-based nonprofits; community, church or school organizations; artists; or individuals with a great idea. Teams can apply to present their project at the Amherst EATs event at www.SecondStageAmherst.org or email questions to AmherstEATs@gmail.com.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 1, by 11:59 p.m. Applying organizations or individuals will be juried by a panel selected by Second Stage. Applicants will be notified if accepted by Friday, March 13.
