Second Stage Amherst has announced it was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation to fund construction of a new coffee shop.
The shop will be leased and operated by Baine’s Books and Coffee, which also runs a location in Appomattox. The money will be used to complete the new coffee shop and install new equipment to augment the existing internet and Wifi currently in the nonprofit’s building on Second Street in Amherst.
The project is expected to be completed by late summer.
Second Stage Amherst officially kicked off its summer season by hosting a post-parade party immediately following the Amherst First Responder Parade on June 29 while parade participants and spectators enjoyed free ice cream from Sluggo’s Sundae Drive in Madison Heights, watermelon and bottled water.
Second Stage’s next event is a summer camp for youth ages 6 to 14 from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-19. The two areas of focus this year is an Art Lab taught by Marryellen Barron, an art teacher at Amherst County High School, and Improv Theater taught by Joe Blum, director of photography and cinematography at Sweet Briar College.
Registration for the camp is open through July 12. For more information call (434) 941-0997.
