The Market @ Second Stage is kicking off its eighth season with drive-through service on Thursday, April 9.
Participants can find links to order forms to submit ahead of time and orders will be waiting for pickup between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. The pre-order and drive-through is necessary due to social distancing orders from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The farmers market is entering is eighth season at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., and will conduct its drive-through service on Thursdays and accepts cash only unless customers prepay directly with vendors.
To access the shopping list, order forms and other information visit www.secondstageamherst.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.