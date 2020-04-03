Second stage farmers

Fresh strawberries from Turnip the Beets Farm during opening day of the farmers market at Second Stage Amherst in late May 2019.

 Photo by Emily Elconin/for the New Era-Progress

The Market @ Second Stage is kicking off its eighth season with drive-through service on Thursday, April 9.

Participants can find links to order forms to submit ahead of time and orders will be waiting for pickup between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. The pre-order and drive-through is necessary due to social distancing orders from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The farmers market is entering is eighth season at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., and will conduct its drive-through service on Thursdays and accepts cash only unless customers prepay directly with vendors.

To access the shopping list, order forms and other information visit www.secondstageamherst.org.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments